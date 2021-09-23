Dear Orioles: You’ve lost this 12-year-old | READER COMMENTARY

There are four players I think the Orioles should keep. I call them the four M’s. They are Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle and John Means. These four are providing a solid foundation for a rebuild. As I said before, my family has not been to Camden Yards recently. From what I have heard, it is not a good experience. Is the real reason fans have not been allowed to bring food in with them this season because the Orioles need money? Concession prices are through the roof. There are better ways of getting money from the ballpark.