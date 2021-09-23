Dear Orioles: You’ve lost this 12-year-old | READER COMMENTARY

I am a 12-year-old who is very disappointed with the Baltimore Orioles. My family and I have not yet been to a game at Camden Yards this season. I am very tired of hearing of all this minor league talent, because where is it? The front office of the Orioles is building up the farm system at the cost of the major league team. The system Mike Elias had in Houston does not work here. They need to stop trading away all players who the fans enjoy watching (”Orioles closer Tyler Wells feeling tired — but thankful — as he nears end of rookie season,” Sept. 22).
There are four players I think the Orioles should keep. I call them the four M’s. They are Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle and John Means. These four are providing a solid foundation for a rebuild. As I said before, my family has not been to Camden Yards recently. From what I have heard, it is not a good experience. Is the real reason fans have not been allowed to bring food in with them this season because the Orioles need money? Concession prices are through the roof. There are better ways of getting money from the ballpark.
I have looked to contact the fan relations department to voice my complaints. I could not find a way to contact them. Have the Orioles also halted most ways for fans to give them feedback? The decision to change the Dugout Club to “Kids Cheer Free Plus” was not a good one. If you have a kids club for baseball it should have a baseball name. Also, game promotions have mostly been for all fans 15 and older. The items they offer for 14 and under are nothing I would want to go to a game and get.
Most players after leaving to go elsewhere usually play great. I believe this is because of the Orioles coaching staff. If this fiasco goes into next year, I believe it’s time to clean house. As a result, I have become less and less interested in the Orioles. I also do not agree with the decision to not renew the contract of many broadcasters, namely Jim Hunter.
Jimmy Flynn, Ferndale
