Orioles will have a bigger field for bigger dreams | READER COMMENTARY

All I can say is that it’s about time. I truly believe that the O’s would never be champions until they abandoned that cutesy bandbox look that did nothing but decimate their pitching staffs and burn out their bullpens for the last 30 years (”Orioles altering Camden Yards’ left-field dimensions amid ballpark’s historic home run binge,” Jan. 11). I read that they were using metrics to track where Orioles’ home runs (and their opponents) went and now they are finally tailoring their ballpark accordingly. Case in point is Kevin Gausman who excelled in that cavernous park in San Francisco to become a big time Cy Young contender. Hopefully, the O’s will get a bunch of lefties in their starting rotation.
The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox each went a century between World Series wins due to their bandbox parks. The Cubs had an extraordinary run of young talent that gelled for them. The Red Sox overpowered their opponents through player development and deep pockets to get free agents in their title runs.
The Orioles might begin to take a page from the Tampa playbook and become competitive without having to pay free agent top starting pitchers a million dollars a start. None of those alleged “aces” would even consider taking half of their starts on the mound at Camden Yards the way it was.
Finally, we’ll have a much truer ballpark for the O’s.
George Hammerbacher, Baltimore
