Suffering in Ukraine bigger news than baseball | READER COMMENTARY

Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates a solo home run in the sixth inning during the Opening Day game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on April 8, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

I was shocked to open the print version of The Baltimore Sun on Saturday, April 9. The top story, above the fold, was a large photo of Orioles’ player Anthony Santander with the bold headline, “Not Enough,” related to the opening day loss. Below the fold, in a smaller font, was the horrifying news from Ukraine about the murdering of women and children at a train station and mass burials in numerous towns.

I am dismayed that the Sun has determined their readership is so uncaring of the suffering of others that they should first read about the loss of a baseball game before reading about the atrocities committed by the Russians. The Sun’s choice of the placement of its articles is clearly “Not Enough” to help the paper’s readership remain as caring human beings.

If we can’t prioritize the suffering others, than we have lost all humanity.

Barbara Burnopp, Lutherville

