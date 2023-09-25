Newly winning O’s deserve a new 7th inning tune | READER COMMENTARY

John Denver dances atop the Orioles dugout as he sings his rendition of "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" on Sept. 20, 1997 during an Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. File. (Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun) (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun files / 1997)

With the recent resurgence of the Baltimore Orioles and more fans returning to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, maybe it’s time to get rid of the old John Denver seventh inning stretch song, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” and try something new (”Orioles reset: 3 playoff roster questions entering regular season’s final week,” Sept. 25).

My wife and I recently went to Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas to see the O’s play the Houston Astros. The Astros seventh inning song was the old “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” followed by “Deep in the Heart of Texas.” That is a song most definitely appropriate to Texas and so cool that both my wife and I sang along with the Astro fans.

While John Denver was loved by many, playing his song since 1975 during the 7th inning stretch is enough. It’s time to turn the page and move on. Please find something else — maybe something current and more appropriate to Baltimore and Maryland. Perhaps put it to a vote and let the fans decide? Pick a new song from several choices or keep the old one.

We never stopped rooting for the O’s even during the down years and the team rebuild but we’re loving this season. Go O’s!

— Mike Heaps, Forest Hill

