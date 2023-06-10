Orioles’ ticket prices not that bad | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kids with baseball gloves and some without try to get the attention of the Orioles first baseman at a game in Camden Yards. File. (Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun) (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun)

Letter writer George Hammerbacher complains about the high price of attending an Orioles game (“If O’s want higher attendance, they’ll need lower ticket prices,” May 27), but his numbers are way off. We attend eight to 10 Orioles games each year, and the most that I have ever spent for a ticket was $35. That was for Hawaiian shirt giveaway day. More typical is the $23-$28 that we spend per ticket, and we don’t sit in the nosebleed sections or way out in the outfield. This is for upper box seats between home plate and third base.

And his tally for a family of four to attend the game is also off base. If the two children are ages 9 and younger then they get in for free. So instead of the base price that Hammerbacher uses of $100 for seats 500 feet away, he should figure on $46 for four seats that are less than half that distance from home plate.

As for parking, we usually go to a garage that is a few blocks from Camden Yards that charges $12. That garage increases the price to $15 if it’s a weekend game against the Yankees or the Red Sox.

Compare this to going to a Ravens game where prices start at $80 per ticket for seats that are up in the clouds. You have to watch the game on the Jumbotron because you are just too far away to see what’s happening on the field. And I haven’t heard about the Ravens offering any “Kids Cheer Free” deals.

— Elise Saltzberg, Baltimore

