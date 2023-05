Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Outfielder Anthony Santander shows off the Orioles' City Connect uniform. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (Baltimore Orioles/Baltimore Orioles)

I applaud the recent article regarding the Baltimore Orioles’ new “duds” — their “City Connect” uniforms (”Orioles unveil City Connect uniforms, with colorful interior reflecting Baltimore’s neighborhoods,” May 22).

They are precisely as characterized: duds.

— Carl Roth, Baltimore

