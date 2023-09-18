Concert v. Birds: Somebody didn’t believe in O’s playoff chances | READER COMMENTARY

“Take October” playoff shirts were donned by Orioles after they clinched a playoff birth by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4. Finding a parking spot on Oct. 7 may be another matter given how the O's could find themselves in conflict with a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert at M&T Bank Stadium. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Whoever negotiated the contract to have a concert at M&T Bank Stadium on the same night the Orioles had the possibility of being in the American League Division Series playoffs — a position the O’s officially clinched Sunday — obviously never heard of “Oriole Magic” and “The Miracle on 33rd Street” (“If Orioles reach divisional playoffs, opener may clash with Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks show at Ravens stadium,” Sept. 13).

That person needs to listen to Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors album and play close attention to Stevie Nicks’ backup vocal on “You Make Loving Fun”: “I never did believe in miracles/But I’ve a feeling it’s time to try/I never did believe in the ways of magic/But I’m beginning to wonder why.”

For those of us who believed all along, good luck in getting a parking spot that night.

Go O’s.

— Frank Lidinsky, Baltimore

