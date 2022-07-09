Orioles show bias in college promotions | READER COMMENTARY

The Orioles recently announced the dates of their 2022 “University Nights” program for August and September. As expected, schools such as Towson University, Johns Hopkins University and Loyola University Maryland are on the list for the ticket promotion. Some surprise outliers such as Syracuse University and Virginia Commonwealth University have their own night as well.

Yet nowhere in sight is the University of Maryland, nor the University of Maryland Baltimore County. The Orioles also completely neglected all of our important area historically Black colleges and universities: Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Bowie State University — the Orioles ignored them all.

I’m not sure what the Orioles are doing, but to be that tone deaf to ignore the University of Maryland and our HBCUs in their promotions? I think I will ignore the Orioles and encourage others to question what the Orioles are doing as well.

— Lemonjella Jackson, Baltimore

