Orioles spring training begins, along with hopes for heroes like ‘Scraps’ | READER COMMENTARY

As The Baltimore Sun heralds the opening of Orioles spring training, it brough back memories of my childhood hero, Orioles catcher Clint “Scrap Iron” Courtney (”Finally ‘buzz’ worthy: Orioles sensing different energy in first post-rebuild spring training,” Feb. 18).

I was 12 in 1954 and in neighborhood baseball, they had made me the catcher. I was continually embarrassed when my eyeglasses flew off, as I whipped off the wire-caged face mask to chase pop foul balls. After I learned that Scrap Iron Courtney was the only bespectacled catcher in the MLB, I had my hero archetype as I went to the Baltimore Orioles’ Opening Day with my Dad.

“He was the first big league catcher to wear glasses,” The Sun reported, “which made him look like ‘a frog looking up through a 50-pound block of ice,’ slugger Boog Powell said.”

In the third inning, I watched Courtney hit the first major league home run in Memorial Stadium, and then the O’s went on to beat the Chicago White Sox, 3-1. Applauding the bulldog of a catcher called “Scraps” as he grinned and circled the bases with his thick glasses in front of 46,354 cheering Baltimore fans allowed me to realize that the world was pure, sweet, just and beautiful.

Well, for a day at least.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

