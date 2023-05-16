Orioles should lock-in Rutschman now, avoid heartache later | READER COMMENTARY

Orioles’ catch Adley Rutschman, right, comes out to the mound to congratulate pitcher Yennier Cano, after the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1. May 10, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Orioles should lock up Adley Rutschman to an 8-year $300 million extension today (”Grayson Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman bounce back in Orioles’ 4-2 win over MLB-best Rays,” May 9).

This guy will be a super designated hitter even after his catching days are behind him. Adley is the real deal! He radiates confidence, and that is priceless for an up-and-coming ballclub and organization. The Mariners did the same for their wonder boy, Julio Rodriguez.

— George Hammerbacher, Baltimore

