Who is that ‘old lady’ wearing the cartoon bird cap? Me. | READER COMMENTARY

The Oriole Bird waves a flag with the team logo on it from the pitcher's mound following a win last summer against the Minnesota Twins. File. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun). (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Everybody has their own way of appreciating baseball. Mine is less about dignity and more about fun (”Don’t make a caricature out of a beautiful bird,” April 14).

For almost 60 years, I have enjoyed wearing my cartoon bird hat to games and around town. Before I ever saw a game, I had a hat known as my “Andy Etchebarren” hat. I love the Oriole Bird as a mascot and on the merchandise.

And if the Orioles ever decide to use a different logo in future, I will be the undignified old lady in the stands still wearing her cartoon bird hat and Hawaiian shirt, having fun cheering on the O’s.

K. Kaufmann, Perry Hall

