Orioles new food policy is a hit | READER COMMENTARY

As a season-ticket holder for 38 years and an Orioles fan for 61, I am writing this letter in response to the revised Orioles food policy (”Orioles fans again allowed to bring own food, drink to Camden Yards,” March 17).
Last year, I wrote a letter to the editor criticizing them harshly (”Orioles are striking out with fans,” July 14, 2021). I am very grateful to the Orioles organization for reconsidering this policy. This is very beneficial to fans and especially to senior citizens on fixed incomes like myself.
I just came back from spring training, and I had a great time. I look forward to the upcoming season. Let’s go, O’s!
Robert T. Strudwick Jr., Baltimore
