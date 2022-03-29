Orioles new food policy is a hit | READER COMMENTARY

It's always enjoyable to dine on a hot dog at Oriole Park at Camden Yards but this season, fans will also have the option of bringing their own food and drink, a practice discontinued last year during the COVID pandemic. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis /)

As a season-ticket holder for 38 years and an Orioles fan for 61, I am writing this letter in response to the revised Orioles food policy (”Orioles fans again allowed to bring own food, drink to Camden Yards,” March 17).

Last year, I wrote a letter to the editor criticizing them harshly (”Orioles are striking out with fans,” July 14, 2021). I am very grateful to the Orioles organization for reconsidering this policy. This is very beneficial to fans and especially to senior citizens on fixed incomes like myself.

I just came back from spring training, and I had a great time. I look forward to the upcoming season. Let’s go, O’s!

Robert T. Strudwick Jr., Baltimore

