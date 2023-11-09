How the O’s can win it all next year with a ‘new’ college try | READER COMMENTARY

Fans Rich Hawse, right, of Woodbine, Alan Goodwich, second left, of Hunt Valley, and friend Mike Wemmer, left, of Baltimore, react to the Orioles losing to the Rangers in Game 2 of ALDS at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Oct. 8, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

If the Orioles get into another bye week in the American League playoffs next year, why not do this? If the season ends on a Sunday, take Monday off, then play afternoon games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Camden Yards against college teams such as Morgan State, Towson and Johns Hopkins universities and maybe the University of Maryland. The games could start at 2 p.m. with free open seating to the public.

All games would be “bullpen” games for the pitchers, with one or two innings each to stay sharp. The would be great public relations for the O’s, and the college kids could tell their grandchildren how they once played against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards one day (”The Orioles were one of three 100-win MLB teams to lose in the playoffs. It’s too early to blame the format.” Oct. 14).

Advertisement

— James Lutz, Lutherville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.