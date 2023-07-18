Put Orioles back on broadcast TV | READER COMMENTARY

This plan will go over like a lead Oriole with finance types but why not move O’s games to a local broadcast station (”MASN subscribers should have access to all O’s games,” July 14)? That way anyone with a TV antenna could catch the games, no special plans required.
”But what about HDTV,” you might ask? If you’re not aware, you can buy a TV antenna for $15, connect the coax cable to your HDTV, and get a higher quality, less compressed image versus what comes via your Comcast box. Even better, there’s no monthly service fee! You can even add a DVR if you like to record shows.
We watch Ravens games over antenna TV and love it, along with the savings from skipping cable TV.
— Ivan Wright, Baltimore
