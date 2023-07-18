Put Orioles back on broadcast TV | READER COMMENTARY

Major League Baseball has frustrated fans by moving some games to streaming platforms instead of showing them on MASN. Orioles broadcast team of Kevin Brown, left, and Jim Palmer covers the game from the center field roof deck. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson )

This plan will go over like a lead Oriole with finance types but why not move O’s games to a local broadcast station (”MASN subscribers should have access to all O’s games,” July 14)? That way anyone with a TV antenna could catch the games, no special plans required.

”But what about HDTV,” you might ask? If you’re not aware, you can buy a TV antenna for $15, connect the coax cable to your HDTV, and get a higher quality, less compressed image versus what comes via your Comcast box. Even better, there’s no monthly service fee! You can even add a DVR if you like to record shows.

Advertisement

We watch Ravens games over antenna TV and love it, along with the savings from skipping cable TV.

— Ivan Wright, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.