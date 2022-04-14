Don’t make a caricature out of a beautiful bird | READER COMMENTARY

A Baltimore oriole sings along the Minebank Run Trail at Cromwell Valley Park. Dozens of orioles, both Baltimore and Orchard, have returned to the park this spring for nesting season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Stephen Ruddy writes that the current Baltimore Orioles’ cap should go (“I love the Orioles, but the team’s cartoon cap has got to go,” April 7). I agree. The Baltimore oriole seen in the wild is a beautiful creature of nature. This noble bird should be admired, not subjected to a caricature.

Mr. Ruddy’ s solution, however, compounds the problem. What distinguishes the oriole from other black birds is its brilliant orange color. To create a cap that is only black eliminates the colorful distinction of the Baltimore oriole from other birds.

Instead, I suggest a bright orange cap with an ornithologically correct oriole in place of the cartoon. We can then hope that the wingless variety at Camden Yards can do honor to its namesake on the field.

Robert C Erlandson, Lutherville

