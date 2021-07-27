Meoli’s coverage of Orioles has been a hit this season | READER COMMENTARY

When longtime Baltimore Sun sportswriter Peter Schmuck retired, I was saddened by the loss of a brilliant journalist whose take on baseball I thoroughly enjoyed.
Then along comes Jon Meoli! Kudos to your newspaper in employing such an enthusiastic and informative baseball writer. His articles on the current Orioles’ players and his well-researched updates on the up-and-coming minor leaguers are very well done (”Orioles prospect Kyle Stowers showing prodigious power at Bowie: ‘This guy has a chance to be a big player,’” July 23).
I have newfound enthusiasm when I open my morning paper now. You did a great job letting Jon run with these articles. I wish him much success in his career as a baseball writer.
Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.