Meoli’s coverage of Orioles has been a hit this season | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 27, 2021 1:41 PM
YouTube in-game reporter Alanna Rizzo works in the photo well as part of the first all-female broadcast crew in MLB history during a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
YouTube in-game reporter Alanna Rizzo works in the photo well as part of the first all-female broadcast crew in MLB history during a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (Steve Nesius/AP)

When longtime Baltimore Sun sportswriter Peter Schmuck retired, I was saddened by the loss of a brilliant journalist whose take on baseball I thoroughly enjoyed.

Then along comes Jon Meoli! Kudos to your newspaper in employing such an enthusiastic and informative baseball writer. His articles on the current Orioles’ players and his well-researched updates on the up-and-coming minor leaguers are very well done (”Orioles prospect Kyle Stowers showing prodigious power at Bowie: ‘This guy has a chance to be a big player,’” July 23).

I have newfound enthusiasm when I open my morning paper now. You did a great job letting Jon run with these articles. I wish him much success in his career as a baseball writer.

Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

