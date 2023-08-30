Scrappy, resourceful Orioles ‘never give up’ | READER COMMENTARY

The whole chemistry of this team all year, regardless of who’s playing, depends on each player stepping up and taking care of what needs to be done. It’s in their DNA to be scrappy, resourceful and to never give up, many times storming back to a victory, when defeat looked imminent. And now, they’ve lost a key component to their success, The Big Mountain, Felix Bautista (“Orioles place closer Félix Bautista on 15-day IL with elbow injury, recall top pitching prospect DL Hall from Triple-A,” Aug. 26). Well, to be honest, I think we all know that this team just won’t quit, and again, someone will step up and get the job done.

Baseball aside, this team has displayed an amazing ability to face adversity, with incredible resolve, considering that many of its players are so young and inexperienced. It’s been remarkable really, to watch something like this unfold. I see no reason why it shouldn’t continue.

— D.P. Smith, III, Salisbury

