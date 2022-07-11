The Orioles and the power of positive thinking | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles players celebrate after designated hitter Trey Mancini hit a single to drive in Cedric Mullins with the game-winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

This year’s bumper crop of Baltimore bummers extended even to dismal reports on the Orioles (such as them leaving town). But the underpaid and under-appreciated Birds are, as I write, riding a major winning streak (”Orioles move within game of .500 with 9-5 win over Angels; 8-game winning streak is longest in single season since 2005,” July 10).

This resuscitates that old notion about never counting Baltimore out. And that comes from an old codger who attended the team’s big league opening on April 15, 1954. The raffish Orioles, newly reborn from being the St. Louis Browns, won the opener (my hero, catcher Clint “Scrap Iron” Courtney hit a homer) but went on to lose 100 games. But by the next year a gangly kid named Brooks Robinson was on the roster. And after a decade, we swept the mighty Dodgers in the World Series and were champions of the world. And beyond, for a long time, a dynasty.

So maybe what today’s Orioles can teach all Baltimore from the joy of thinking positively is — simply — thinking positively. Yeah, distressing headlines and setbacks are bound to appear, but with just momentary excellence our ball club can help remind us that overachieving has always been in our genes.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

