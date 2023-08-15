Mullins and Angelos: High and lows of O’s baseball | READER COMMENTARY

Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins catches a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Ty France over the fence during the ninth inning of a baseball game Aug. 13 in Seattle. (John Froschauer/AP)

The Sunday, Aug. 13 victory by the Orioles over the Mariners (”Cedric Mullins robs tying home run, hits winning one in Orioles’ 5-3 win over Mariners in 10 innings,” Aug. 13) was astounding.

Cedric Mullins’ “catch” was the closest I have seen this side of “The Catch” by Willie Mays in the first game of the 1954 New York Giants versus the Cleveland Indians World Series. The Orioles this year have combined quality play, teamwork, leadership and loyalty amongst themselves as a team.

After reading the latest saga by John Angelos trying to leverage a deal for only himself with respect to the lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority, perhaps the Orioles chairman and CEO should pay attention to how his team operates. If not, he may wind up on Baltimore’s “wall of shame” along with Bob Irsay (the Colts) and Joe De Francis (Pimlico).

— Stuart Tiegel, Lutherville

