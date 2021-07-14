Orioles are striking out with fans | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing in reference to the conduct of the Baltimore Orioles toward their fan base in this trying year and years to come. I wish to call attention to the indifference they have for their fans on small issues like bringing in small items such as food and bottled water (”After a year of empty stands, the Orioles are welcoming crowds again. So far, fans aren’t flocking back,” June 8).
I was at the game on Sunday, July 11. I had a fanny pack with bottled water, my wallet, a cellphone and suntan lotion. I was told that my fanny pack was too big and that I couldn’t bring bottled water in because they could not confirm that it had not been opened yet. This was the same bottle that I had received from the Orioles as a promotion. I had to go outside to empty the bottle of water.
Then they told me I could not bring my fanny pack in — the same one I had brought without any issues just the day before. I then proceeded to fold up my fanny pack and place my wallet and cellphone in my pocket. To me, the actions of the management reflect a cold and indifferent attitude toward their fan base (what’s left of it). As a season-ticket holder for 36 years and a fan for 60, I have never been more embarrassed by the conduct of a franchise toward a fan.
Robert T. Strudwick, Baltimore
