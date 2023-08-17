Come out and support the O’s, hon | READER COMMENTARY

Fans cheer on the Orioles during a game against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 8. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

I believe there are still many folks who will not go to Orioles games for myriad reasons. Many will say they feel unsafe venturing into a city that has sadly seen its share of violence and murders. Yet I do not see the problems in Baltimore affecting the Ravens’ attendance (”Risers and fallers: Ravens rally past Eagles, 20-19, to extend NFL-record preseason winning streak to 24,” Aug. 13).

We must come out in droves to support the Orioles. They are playing baseball at a very high level. Things can change so rapidly in professional sports and nothing is guaranteed.

As an aside, let it be noted that by attending Orioles games, you give the Angelos brothers less reason to relocate our beloved “Bal-tee-more Orioles.”

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

