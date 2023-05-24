Orioles deserve more fans in the stands | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani follows through his swing after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Baltimore. Through their first 23 home games, the O's averaged attendance of 19,668 ranking them 21st among the 30 MLB teams. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) (Jess Rapfogel/AP)

Our Baltimore Orioles are playing stellar baseball, but sadly, the fans are not coming to Camden Yards in droves, as they should (”Orioles reset: The AL East is a beast — again. Baltimore, now battle-tested, is proving it belongs.” May 22).

Many folks who live outside Baltimore have chosen to watch the O’s at home or at their neighborhood bar. They feel it is much safer as opposed to going to Camden Yards. With the level at which the team is playing, the ballpark should be packed for all home games. If this lack of attendance trend continues, you can rest assured that the Angelos family will once again bring up the issue of relocating the team.

I have attended a few games this season and have felt completely safe when walking from my car to the ballpark. I implore O’s fans to get out and attend games. That is the best way to keep the ownership quiet and content!

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

