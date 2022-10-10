Orioles home attendance a victim of city crime rate | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle stretches in the on deck circle during the final day of the 2022 season at a lightly attended Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday., Oct. 5, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Baseball Reference indicates that the Baltimore Orioles had just over 1.3 million fans attend home games this season. That works out to an average of just over 17,000 per game, one of the worst in all of Major League Baseball (”The Orioles and their fans set sights on 2023 playoffs, although dueling Angelos family lawsuits cloud offseason forecast,” Oct. 6).

But that is only the announced attendance — the number of people actually in the seats were often much lower. It appears Baltimore’s homicide rate, which is on a record pace this year, has claimed another victim: the Orioles home game fan base.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

