Stalwart O’s fans underappreciated by team | READER COMMENTARY

As longtime Baltimore Oriole fans, we are in complete agreement with the comments made by Dudley Thompson in his letter to the editor, “If the Orioles want to improve attendance, here’s a game plan” (June 11). We have felt hurt, ignored and unwelcomed by Orioles’ management for years. Their focus on making money and not on the fans is obvious.
We used to attend regularly, but we have stopped buying tickets and cannot even watch the games since we are not cable customers. Even Opening Day games are not broadcast over the local stations. Local stations cannot even broadcast highlights of games that are still in progress. We do not know the players’ names and can hardly recognize the manager anymore.
The last time we attended a game at Camden Yards even the parking attendants were not courteous. We no longer feel respected and appreciated. The Orioles should look to the Ravens to see what fan appreciation looks like.
When we took a “behind the scenes” tour of the ballpark a couple of years ago, we were told that they might be moving. Are they cutting back on corporate spending and cutting off the fans to justify moving the team to another location? This gives, “Go O’s,” a whole different meaning.
Linda and Jim Smith, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.