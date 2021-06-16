How to upgrade Orioles: Help for disabled, better announcers | READER COMMENTARY

Having said that, there are two issues I would like to speak to. First, the Orioles need to get the golf carts serving the handicapped parking lots up and running again. Second, Gary Thorne is not the only announcer issue we have. Unfortunately, a couple of our old standbys elected to retire. The Orioles made that worse by letting go people who have been committed to the Orioles for years like Jim Hunter, Rick Dempsey, Tom Davis, and Mike Bordick to name a few. Going through the rebuild would be much easier to take with people covering the team who are real pros. Nothing against the current announcers, but they are clearly not in the same league with what we have been used to. I mean, really, who are these people and where did they come from? I believe allowing so much turnover with these guys was not well thought out.