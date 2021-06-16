How to upgrade Orioles: Help for disabled, better announcers | READER COMMENTARY

I’m a resident of Florida but have already attended three Orioles games at Camden Yards this year. I come into Baltimore specifically to go to games with my uncle who, unfortunately, has handicap issues.
I fully support the Orioles and have since 1955. It is so easy these days to find fault with everything with social media allowing everyone to more than freely express their views. Baseball is a money business, and I believe the team is doing what they have to do in order to survive and compete with the other teams (”After a year of empty stands, the Orioles are welcoming crowds again. So far, fans aren’t flocking back,” June 8).
Having said that, there are two issues I would like to speak to. First, the Orioles need to get the golf carts serving the handicapped parking lots up and running again. Second, Gary Thorne is not the only announcer issue we have. Unfortunately, a couple of our old standbys elected to retire. The Orioles made that worse by letting go people who have been committed to the Orioles for years like Jim Hunter, Rick Dempsey, Tom Davis, and Mike Bordick to name a few. Going through the rebuild would be much easier to take with people covering the team who are real pros. Nothing against the current announcers, but they are clearly not in the same league with what we have been used to. I mean, really, who are these people and where did they come from? I believe allowing so much turnover with these guys was not well thought out.
I have already made plans to fly up for three games in July and another three in August. I’m certain that I will get to at least 12 to 15 games this year even though I live in the Tampa area nearly 1,000 miles away. I have the Major League Baseball app and still watch every single game.
I realize change is sometimes necessary but I believe it was a critical mistake to make all the announcer changes at this time.
Bob Kellner, Apollo Beach, Florida
