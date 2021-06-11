If the Orioles want to improve attendance, here’s a game plan | READER COMMENTARY

Let folks buy food from street vendors and bring it into the stadium, as had been customary until this year. It may seem like a little thing, but when a family spends a fortune on tickets, it makes sense to save a few bucks on snacks or water, especially if there are four mouths to feed. The food and water are so overpriced inside the park that fans look for alternatives. The message to fans is that management wants to squeeze every nickel out of the fans who do attend.