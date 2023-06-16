Hardcore O’s fans shouldn’t have to pay for Apple TV | READER COMMENTARY

As a fan who pays Xfinity to watch MASN, I am disappointed that some of the games are only available exclusively on Apple TV which is a streaming service that requires extra payment (”Led by Gunnar Henderson’s grand slam, Orioles blast past Blue Jays, 11-6, for 5th straight win,” June 14).
This shows just how much the Orioles and Major League Baseball don’t care about the fans. Maybe it’s time for the fans to stop caring about MLB.
Advertisement
— Stephen Weiner, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.