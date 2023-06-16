Hardcore O’s fans shouldn’t have to pay for Apple TV | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson connects for a grand slam against the Blue Jays in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 13, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

As a fan who pays Xfinity to watch MASN, I am disappointed that some of the games are only available exclusively on Apple TV which is a streaming service that requires extra payment (”Led by Gunnar Henderson’s grand slam, Orioles blast past Blue Jays, 11-6, for 5th straight win,” June 14).

This shows just how much the Orioles and Major League Baseball don’t care about the fans. Maybe it’s time for the fans to stop caring about MLB.

— Stephen Weiner, Pikesville

