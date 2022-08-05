Orioles committed an error with guest list | READER COMMENTARY

Adam Jones, left, gets a welcome home hug from Robert Andino after hitting a three-run home run on June 30, 2018, to cap a four-run sixth inning against the Blue Jays. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Baltimore Sun photo by Karl Merton Ferron)

It is great to see that Trey Mancini is being recognized as a prime example of “The Oriole Way.” However, I am disappointed that so many former Orioles greats including Adam Jones, Nick Markakis and so many others have been left off the list for the “Camden Yards 30th Anniversary Celebration” (”Cal Ripken Jr., Adam Jones not on Orioles’ initial list of alumni attending Camden Yards’ 30-year anniversary celebration,” July 5).

This is certainly not “The Oriole Way.”

Advertisement

— Ted Lingelbach, Parkville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.