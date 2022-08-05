Orioles committed an error with guest list | READER COMMENTARY

It is great to see that Trey Mancini is being recognized as a prime example of “The Oriole Way.” However, I am disappointed that so many former Orioles greats including Adam Jones, Nick Markakis and so many others have been left off the list for the “Camden Yards 30th Anniversary Celebration” (”Cal Ripken Jr., Adam Jones not on Orioles’ initial list of alumni attending Camden Yards’ 30-year anniversary celebration,” July 5).
This is certainly not “The Oriole Way.”
— Ted Lingelbach, Parkville
