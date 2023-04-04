John Angelos comes up short by any measure | READER COMMENTARY

John Angelos, CEO of the Baltimore Orioles speaks with the media at length regarding many of the aspects concerning the operations, finances and future of the ball club during spring training at the Orioles' Sarasota facility on Feb. 19, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

John Angelos prefers to be judged on his team’s win-loss record (”After volunteering to do so, Orioles CEO John Angelos indicates he will not be sharing club’s finances after all,” March 30)? He must not realize during his family’s 30-year ownership of the team, the O’s have posted a 0.464 winning percentage and been to the playoffs only five times. From 2017-2022, when he presumably was more involved in running the team, it’s posted a 0.386 winning percentage and has had zero playoff trips. The financials during that time must be even worse than the team on the field has been if he would rather be judged by the team’s won-loss record!

Furthermore, he wants to emulate Cleveland and Tampa Bay since they are small market teams that have had a lot of success over the past 30 years. How exactly did they achieve that success? By doing the things he won’t outright commit to doing like locking up his homegrown stud players before they reach arbitration and by signing a key free agent or two. Cleveland fielded two World Series rosters in the 1990s by locking up their homegrown star players early and Tampa Bay’s 2008 World Series lineup was anchored by Evan Longoria, a homegrown franchise player they signed to an extension after being in the big leagues for all of a week.

Cleveland also added some big name free agents to the mix to get them to two World Series in the ‘90s. The Orioles let one franchise player get away in 2018 (Manny Machado). Hopefully, history won’t repeat itself with Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and all of the rest of the exciting new Orioles.

— Bruce Voelker, Cockeysville

