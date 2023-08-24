John Angelos sounds too much like Robert Irsay | READER COMMENTARY

Standing next to then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer, Baltimore Colts owner Robert Irsay, left, engages in a shouting match with reporters during a news conference in 1984 at BWI Airport in Baltimore, where Irsay denied making a deal to move the NFL franchise to Phoenix. (Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.)

After all these years, the Orioles finally have a decent team representing Baltimore while having the second lowest payroll in Major League Baseball, above only Oakland. Several of their young players are making their mark. And now, John Angelos says that it is probable that these young outstanding players may not be Orioles long term (”Report: John Angelos casts doubt on Orioles’ ability to retain young stars, speaks about Kevin Brown’s discipline,” Aug. 21).

Why would he make such a comment at this time? The Angelos family is making millions and apparently do not want to share profits with the players who are responsible for their good fortune. Seattle, also a small market team, recognized the value of a player and signed Julio Rodriguez to a long-term deal. Adley Rutschman, and perhaps Gunnar Henderson, deserve the same.

Unfortunately, the state does not have a long-term lease signed to keep the team here. Despite the Maryland General Assembly’s willingness to guarantee $600 million more for Camden Yards, he wants more. The Ravens, offered the same for M&T Bank Stadium, have committed to keep the team in Baltimore. But Angelos wants more. Does anyone see the similarity between John Angelos and Robert Irsay?

As long as the Angelos family owns the team, and despite all the comments from John Angelos to the contrary, I have my doubts about the Orioles staying in Baltimore.

— Bob Kronberg, Carolina Shores, North Carolina

