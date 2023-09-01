John Angelos is ‘one of MLB’s good owners’ | READER COMMENTARY

It was disappointing to read Nathan Ruiz’s analysis of Orioles’ owner John Angelos in The Sun the other day (”Orioles reset: John Angelos should stop talking. Here are 3 ways he can get his critics to do the same,” Aug. 28). It’s easier, and takes less thought, to criticize, than to be discerning and balanced in a viewpoint.

In truth, the Angelos’ family, and indeed John Angelos himself, deserve much more credit than blame in their stewardship of the Baltimore baseball team.

First, they’ve been loyal to Baltimore and the local community for decades. That should be recognized. Yes, the stadium lease negotiations are taking longer than any Orioles fan would like. But the team’s ownership is entitled to try for as strong a renewal deal as they can for the economic future of the club, and this is their signal chance to do so.

Second, obvious as it is, the Orioles are privately owned. They are not owned publicly. If they were, financial disclosure would be a given. The team being privately owned, however, there is no obligation or duty, moral or otherwise, for the ownership to disclose publicly the club’s finances. The fact that Mr. Angelos intimated on an occasion or two he might be willing to open the team’s books for some kind of inspection doesn’t mean he can’t reconsider or decide not to follow through. And to characterize any such reconsideration as “fraudulent,” as The Sun article does, only reinforces the shallowness of the so-called “analysis.”

Third, the Orioles’ ownership has wisely entrusted the baseball side of the business to the team’s operational management. The ownership doesn’t have to do this. They could be far more intrusive in the day-to-day aspects of the team than they currently appear to be. This includes investing in, and building out, a farm operation that is second to none in Major League Baseball, not to mention giving the present management the opportunity and time to deliver the results on the field that all Orioles fans are now overjoyed to see. Going forward, let’s allow the operational team, like John Angelos seems to be doing, the chance to sort out the player contract extensions that make sense for the long-term success of the ballclub.

Finally, even the much-criticized temporary suspension of broadcaster Kevin Brown has been salutary (”MASN’s Kevin Brown pulled from Orioles’ TV broadcasts after stating facts about team’s struggles in recent seasons,” Aug. 8). The ownership should be applauded for giving a young talent like Mr. Brown a first-rate career opportunity in the first place. It was the ownership’s prerogative then to manage Mr. Brown’s work product in a way that best suits the interests of the ballclub. Speaking for myself, I’m enjoying Mr. Brown’s recent presence as an enthusiastic fan in the TV booth much more than the less full-throated play-by-play man he seemed to be before.

In short, contrary to The Sun’s hatchet job, this lifelong Orioles fan wants to congratulate the Orioles ownership, and especially John Angelos, for being one of MLB’s good owners. Thank you, Mr. Angelos. We know you won’t let us down.

— P.H. Johnsen, Pasadena

