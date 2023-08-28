Tone deaf to schedule Adam Jones celebration on Jewish holiday | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones will get one last hurrah at Camden Yards when the Orioles celebrate his retirement Sept. 15. The five-time All-Star has not played since finishing two years in Japan after the 2021 season. (Gail Burton/AP)

As a lifelong baseball fan and a dedicated “transplant” fan of the Orioles since coming to Baltimore in the 1990s to attend college, I’ve found this season to be incredibly exciting and captivating. The “Baby Birds” are an exciting group to watch; it’s been a long time since Orioles baseball was must-see TV every night in the house.

At the beginning of the season, I became a Birdland Rewards member for the first time and have been able to enjoy a number of games with one, or both, of my sons, building memories that will hopefully last a lifetime.

The three of us are all fans of Adam Jones. He was a great role model while playing in Baltimore, patrolling centerfield at Camden Yards with grace and skill. Several no. 10 jerseys are among our collection, including one from his days representing the country on Team USA, and several Adam Jones bobbleheads are in my collection. It was very exciting to hear the Orioles announce that they would be honoring him later this season and he’ll be officially retiring as an Oriole. (”Orioles icon Adam Jones to retire with franchise Sept. 15,” Aug. 25)

But who in the front office thought it was a good idea to have the celebration on Sept. 15 — the first night of Rosh Hashana, one of the holiest nights on the Jewish calendar? Can this organization be any more tone-deaf? Tens of thousands of fans will not be able to attend the game, partake in the festivities honoring one of the best players ever to wear the orange and black, and enjoy this special moment in a special season — including us.

Baseball is by far the best season of the year. There’s nothing better than hearing the crack of the bat, listening to the sounds of the game, and watching some great baseball on the field. But some decisions of this organization makes it much more difficult to enjoy what should be an incredible season.

— Michael Schwartzberg

