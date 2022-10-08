O’s fans have set themselves up for a big season | READER COMMENTARY

Brewers Robin Yount and Paul Molitor with Orioles' pitcher Mike Flanagan as the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 to end the Orioles season in 1982. File. (Walter McCardell/Baltimore Sun). (Walter McCardell/Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

As the young Orioles wrap up their first winning season in years rekindling Baltimore’s hopes about them and most everything, let’s go back 40 years to Memorial Stadium to one of the most remarkable and admirable events in the history of baseball (”40 years ago, the 1982 Orioles’ magical comeback came up short. It set the stage for a 1983 World Series title,” Oct. 5).

On Oct. 2, 1982, the Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers were tied for the American League East title. This was only the second time in baseball history that the two teams tied for the division title met at the last regularly-scheduled game of the season. And it was the last game of a 14-season career for our manager, Earl Weaver, one of the best in baseball history. Dramatically, the Orioles had outscored the visitors 26-7 to win the weekend’s first three games and set up the showdown.

More than 51,000 fans filled the stadium, many brandishing brooms as symbols of a hoped-for four game “sweep.” Yep, my wife Betsey and I were there. Viewing all the chanting orange and black dressed fans waving brooms she happily observed that “this is like a holy festival at an Indian temple.” Her high praise.

The mighty Brewers thrashed our team 10-2, but then came true magic, as afterward most of the disappointed fans stayed in the stands to cheer and say goodbye to Earl Weaver. For close to half an hour, they partied, sang and danced and clapped and chanted “W-E-A-V-E-R.” If there was ever a better example of our town’s class under fire since Fort McHenry in 1814, this was it. Even the normally sarcastic announcer Howard Cosell, there that day, said it was “one of the most remarkable things you’ll ever see in the history of sports.”

And being classy has its rewards. The next year, 1983, the Orioles won the World Series.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

