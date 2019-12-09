We respect a person’s right to make the decision for themselves, and it is heartbreaking to see how damaging these myths can be. They perpetuate a culture of fear surrounding organ donation and the medical field. Not only do they harm the opportunity of donation for the individual (and feeling of hope after loss for the family), but they also take away a potential donor for one of our nation’s 113,000-plus people waiting for an organ transplant, more than 500 of whom are living right here in Baltimore. Perpetuating the myth of organs being sold in our city (which Baltimore police and the FBI have confirmed has no factual basis), is disrespectful to the thousands of donors and their families who have chosen to give the gift of life here in Baltimore — people who have chosen to create hope from tragedy. It is disrespectful to the transplant recipients and people waiting, who grapple daily with the knowledge that in their hope for a transplant, someone else must die. It is disrespectful to the countless medical professionals who dedicate themselves to saving and respecting life.