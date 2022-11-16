On ground or above it, Oregon Ridge is a treasure | READER COMMENTARY

Kathy Fehrenbach holds the hand of her 2-year-old granddaughter as they walk along the Loggers Trail at Oregon Ridge Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. File. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media). (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Oregon Ridge is, indeed, a treasure but not just for the well-grounded (”Dan Rodricks: At Oregon Ridge, a hike with good friends of the forest,” Nov. 11).

Thirty years ago, I took my first hang-gliding lessons there under the tutelage of Richard Hays’ Maryland School of Hang Gliding. Graduating from that training hill, hang gliding became the focus of my recreational life leading to flying “safaris” in far flung destinations including Hawaii, Brazil and Australia.

I’m not religious, but flying is the closest thing to a spiritual experience I can imagine, and I feel blessed that a local park provided that opportunity. So yes, please conserve Oregon Ridge for those who hike through it and fly above it.

— Geoffrey Mumford, Baltimore

