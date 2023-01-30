‘You get what you pay for’ in vendor contracts | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun is on target with its criticism of the Hogan administration’s failure to provide oversight of its vendors, including the disaster known as Optum Maryland, chosen to manage the public behavioral health system (“Wes Moore inherits a dysfunctional state government,” Jan. 26). Optum’s incompetence resulted not only in the loss of $28.8 million in federal funds but also created havoc in the behavioral health community as organizations were faced with unpaid or incorrectly paid claims and inappropriate denials of care. The result was a significant diversion of scarce time and resources from clinical care to chasing after Optum for payment, ultimately impacting those in need of behavioral health services.

We hope the Moore administration will hold Optum accountable for meeting its contract deliverables in the final two years of its contract. But most importantly we urge that future contracts be awarded based on a thorough review of each vendor’s history and performance in other jurisdictions. There’s an old saying that “you get what you pay for.” Awarding contracts based primarily on the lowest bid will result in the steady erosion of competence and quality we have seen over time, culminating with Optum. And the ultimate losers are those in need of behavioral health care and the providers who serve them.

— Shannon Hall, Catonsville

The writer is executive director of the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland.

