Optum’s poor performance may worsen substance abuse crisis | READER COMMENTARY

Imagine that you operate a restaurant during the pandemic. You continue to provide effective service to the public, personal health and safety concerns notwithstanding. Imagine further, however, that the credit card used by your customers authorizes payment for random amounts and, for several straight weeks, fails to pay anything at all.
This is what happened to my company, except that instead of a restaurant, we operate an addiction facility. We provide not food, but treatment for alcohol and substance abuse. Our customers’ lives and our staff’s jobs depend on our ability to stay afloat. But the viability of Maryland addiction facilities — and, in turn, the literal survival of Marylanders battling addiction and the financial survival of treatment employees — were all placed at risk by Optum, the low-bid outfit responsible for processing Maryland Medicaid claims, as Meredith Cohn reveals in her article, “Faulty Maryland payment system threatens mental health and addiction professionals, providers say” (Nov. 24).
It is a basic principle of fairness that one who provides a service should be paid in a timely and full manner for those services. Facilities in Maryland held up their professional and moral end of the bargain. Optum breached their side of this solemn deal: They have given improper and unreliable reimbursements and then, to make matters worse, have given defensive, inconsistent and incoherent explanations.
A facility’s decision to accept patients with Medicaid necessarily involves many financial and administrative considerations. Sadly, Optum’s performance may give providers a reason to avoid Medicaid patients altogether despite the fact that individuals with Medicaid already are among the most neglected and needy in our society. I commend The Sun for its reporting and appeal to state decision-makers to address this unsustainable situation for the sake of providers, employees and, above all, Marylanders suffering from addiction.
Dave Sidhu, Potomac
The writer is chief executive officer of Second Chance Addiction Care.
