Optum’s poor performance may worsen substance abuse crisis | READER COMMENTARY

This is what happened to my company, except that instead of a restaurant, we operate an addiction facility. We provide not food, but treatment for alcohol and substance abuse. Our customers’ lives and our staff’s jobs depend on our ability to stay afloat. But the viability of Maryland addiction facilities — and, in turn, the literal survival of Marylanders battling addiction and the financial survival of treatment employees — were all placed at risk by Optum, the low-bid outfit responsible for processing Maryland Medicaid claims, as Meredith Cohn reveals in her article, “Faulty Maryland payment system threatens mental health and addiction professionals, providers say” (Nov. 24).