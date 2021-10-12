Viewpoints should not be chiseled in stone | READER COMMENTARY

Well, I for one don’t want you to leave us just yet. Those who keep reading opposing viewpoints might discover that the nice gay couple down the street aren’t attacking your beliefs, they just want to live peacefully in a country that protects their personal liberties. Maybe they will learn that the people of color in your neighborhood just want freedom from racial stereotyping and punitive policing. Perhaps they will realize that conflict and secession are not inevitable if we choose to trust the religious belief that we all should of love thy neighbor.