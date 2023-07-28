Oppenheimer unleashed the power of the human mind | READER COMMENTARY

The photograph of J. Robert Oppenheimer from 1957 recently published in The Baltimore Sun is notable for many reasons (”‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend,” July 23).
One is the presence of white chalk and a blackboard depicting the development of the atom bomb, another that he is wearing a jacket and tie. These are two distinct traditions of that era.
Advertisement
No computers, no tee shirts, no jeans. Imagine, if you can, what the human mind is capable of doing without computers?
— W. Rogers, Baltimore
Advertisement
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.