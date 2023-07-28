Oppenheimer unleashed the power of the human mind | READER COMMENTARY

J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study at the Institute for Advanced Study, in Princeton, New Jersey on Dec. 15, 1957. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File) (John Rooney/AP)

The photograph of J. Robert Oppenheimer from 1957 recently published in The Baltimore Sun is notable for many reasons (”‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend,” July 23).

One is the presence of white chalk and a blackboard depicting the development of the atom bomb, another that he is wearing a jacket and tie. These are two distinct traditions of that era.

No computers, no tee shirts, no jeans. Imagine, if you can, what the human mind is capable of doing without computers?

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

