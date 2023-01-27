Opioid settlement funds should be used to fight opioid abuse | READER COMMENTARY

As a pediatrician, I was upset to read that Maryland is funding tobacco use prevention and cessation efforts at only half the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“Maryland is spending less than half the amount recommended by the CDC to deter tobacco use. We must invest more.” Jan. 23). It is unfortunate that many states, including Maryland, have used some of the dollars from the multibillion-dollar Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) with tobacco companies to support non-tobacco related initiatives or fill budget shortfalls. This was allowed to happen as the MSA did not include clear guidelines on how the money was to be spent. I strongly support The Sun’s recommendation that the state provide additional dollars to meet the CDC recommended funding level with the proviso that the dollars be spent only on direct support of tobacco use prevention and treatment.

Maryland is scheduled to receive nearly $400 million over the next 18 years from a major settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Hopefully, the state has learned from its tobacco experience and will use the funds wisely for direct support of opioid abuse, prevention, treatment and recovery programs and not as a piggy bank to divert funds to support non-opioid related issues or to fill budget gaps. In 2019, in anticipation of a settlement, the Maryland legislature set up an Opioid Restitution Fund and in 2022 an Opioid Restitution Advisory Council to receive awarded funds and make recommendations as to their use. It will be important for the council to make decisions that will prevent a repeat of the unfortunate tobacco experience.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

