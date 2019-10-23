Apparently, drug distributors and manufacturers are about to agree on settlement terms with two Ohio counties as a prelude to a multi-billion-dollar nationwide settlement of all opioid claims (“$260 million deal averts 1st federal opioid trial,” Oct. 22). I remember the 1998 tobacco settlement in which about $260 billion went to the states, ostensibly for tobacco prevention and treatment, but in reality often was used to fill state budget gaps. This year, states will spend only 2.4% of tobacco settlement and tobacco tax dollars on prevention and cessation programs.