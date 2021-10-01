How should Maryland handle its opioid settlements? We need to talk about it. | READER COMMENTARY

Other states have had robust discussions with local stakeholders and ultimately concluded that most of the money should go to local governments. For instance, North Carolina recently reached an agreement whereby 85% of settlement funds go to local governments with 15% to the state. In the same time period, Wisconsin decided to give 70% of funds to local governments, and 30% to the state. The rationale has been straightforward: opioids have caused most of their damage at the local level. In Maryland, this is certainly true. The real damage of opioid abuse — beyond that to individuals and their families — has been an overwhelming impact on schools, police, fire, rescue, detention centers, health departments, social services and local neighborhoods. Additionally, unlike the Maryland local governments which filed suits to pave the way for settlements and recoveries, the state of Maryland has not participated in the arduous and expensive (and still ongoing) multi-district litigation of the past four years. Nearly every Maryland county and many of its municipalities have carried that burden.