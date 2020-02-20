I was pleased to see The Baltimore Sun devote two articles this week to the recent special report from the Office of Legislative Audits on Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center grants (“Maryland opioid chief defends grant program after critical state audit,” Feb. 14). The OOCC administers $10 million in state grants a year and was created by executive order in 2017 to address the opioid epidemic. The legislative audit raised concerns over three grants in particular in the amounts of $750,000, $100,000, and $41,000.
One significant takeaway from the audit is the virtual absence of controls in place at the command center. This lack of controls provides state taxpayers with, at best, limited assurance as to the integrity and transparency of the grant award process and that funds were properly spent and delivering intended results. It also affords these bureaucrats and legislators an opportunity to engage in political corruption as a result of these poor controls.
I hope that our legislators will ask the OOCC some important follow-up questions. Here are a few for starters: Why was there a need to purchase this particular former golf course ($750,000) for an agricultural and rehabilitation program in a county that represents less than 1% of opioid deaths? Why was a $100,000 grant awarded to an out-of-state nonprofit only to have the funds immediately transferred to a for-profit owned by the nonprofit’s senior management? Why does state law provide that this same questionable nonprofit shall also receive $1 million in grants over a four-year period from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention? How can anyone conclude that $41,000 spent by a nonprofit for a box truck and other equipment is an appropriate use of funds intended for treatment and staffing costs for a transitional sober living residence?
Laura Johnson, Elkridge
