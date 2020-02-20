I hope that our legislators will ask the OOCC some important follow-up questions. Here are a few for starters: Why was there a need to purchase this particular former golf course ($750,000) for an agricultural and rehabilitation program in a county that represents less than 1% of opioid deaths? Why was a $100,000 grant awarded to an out-of-state nonprofit only to have the funds immediately transferred to a for-profit owned by the nonprofit’s senior management? Why does state law provide that this same questionable nonprofit shall also receive $1 million in grants over a four-year period from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention? How can anyone conclude that $41,000 spent by a nonprofit for a box truck and other equipment is an appropriate use of funds intended for treatment and staffing costs for a transitional sober living residence?