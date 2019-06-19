How to solve drug problem? Cut demand

The commentary, "As opioid market shifts, so must our strategy" (June 19), describes the huge industry supplying mountains of illegal drugs for addicts. No matter what steps the government takes to stem the flood of drugs into the country, they will only stop a tiny sliver of the market.

It would seem that the smarter solution would be to cut the demand for drugs off, which should bring the drug trade to a screeching halt. Without customers, drug peddlers would dry up overnight having been dealt a death blow to their illegal trade. This makes it all the harder to understand why we feel the need to provide addicts with safe places to shoot up.

Dan Crumpler

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.