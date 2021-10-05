Friedman and Thomas reveal nation’s deep political divide | READER COMMENTARY

These disparate views printed on the same day in the same paper accurately describe the nation’s conundrum. The nation has an irreversible division that has been developing over decades. The population is separated geographically, culturally and politically. About 80 million evangelicals concentrated in the South, Southwest and Midwest oppose the progressive views on abortion and LGBTQ relationships. The progressives who are concentrated on the East and West coasts are also at odds with middle America on race relations, policing, border control and gun ownership. Once overwhelmingly Democratic, a large percentage of Catholic blue collar voters supported Donald Trump because of their church’s rejection of abortion.