Friedman and Thomas reveal nation’s deep political divide | READER COMMENTARY

I commend The Baltimore Sun for upgrading its “Commentary” section with articles by prominent journalists David Brooks, Thomas L. Friedman and Cal Thomas. The continual narrow offerings by race baiters, gender activists and anti-capitalism essayists have become tiresome. The nation’s cultural dilemma is in full view in recent op-eds by Mr. Friedman and Mr. Thomas.
Mr. Friedman writes that “nearly the entire GOP caucus has shamelessly bowed to Mr. Trump’s will or decided to quietly retire. They are all complicit in the greatest political sin imaginable: destroying faith in our nation’s most sacred process, the peaceful and legitimate transfer of power through free and fair elections.” He adds that there is “no question that America’s 245 year experiment in democracy is in peril” (”Do Democrats have the courage of Liz Cheney?” Sept. 30).
Referring to a vote on an abortion bill, Mr. Thomas states that the Democratic Party has “become the party of death, debt and debauchery. Deception could be added, but that would require changing the metaphor to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.” He goes on to denigrate President Biden’s massive unsustainable spending bill, destruction of the southern boarder and unimpeded migration (”Death, debt and debauchery in the Democratic Party,” Sept. 30).
These disparate views printed on the same day in the same paper accurately describe the nation’s conundrum. The nation has an irreversible division that has been developing over decades. The population is separated geographically, culturally and politically. About 80 million evangelicals concentrated in the South, Southwest and Midwest oppose the progressive views on abortion and LGBTQ relationships. The progressives who are concentrated on the East and West coasts are also at odds with middle America on race relations, policing, border control and gun ownership. Once overwhelmingly Democratic, a large percentage of Catholic blue collar voters supported Donald Trump because of their church’s rejection of abortion.
Half of the nation is progressive and half of the citizens are conservative and primarily Christian. To assume that Protestant evangelicals and Catholics will accept abortion and relationships that are counter to their religious beliefs is insane. We have engaged in a revolution based on punitive tax treatment and engaged in a civil war over slavery. Progressive pressure and legislation that adversely affects the conservative religious beliefs and personal liberties will ultimately end in conflict.
In 1947, post-colonial India divided into two nations — Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan — with mass migration to separate religious regions and minimize violence. At this point, it might be in the best interests of the United States to maintain a centralized military while minimizing Washington’s power, dividing the country into east, west and mid-America culturally, maximizing states’ rights and ability to rule under separate state or three regional constitutional governments.
We are looking at increasing conflict and probably secession with a continuation of the current political dynamics.
Charles Campbell, Woodstock
