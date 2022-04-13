Sun should publish a balanced viewpoint | READER COMMENTARY

Leonard Pitts Jr. is like a broken record playing essentially the same tune over and over again. And that tune is that the GOP is bad and the Democrats are good (”Call it a stealth coup,” April 11). One really does need not to read his entire monotonous commentaries to know the underlying gist of them. I find most of them inconsistent with my own belief system even as a longtime registered Democrat.

Unlike other letter writers who would discourage The Baltimore Sun’s editors from publishing commentary the majority of the readership cannot swallow, I would prefer more of balance including opposing viewpoints such as from the Heritage Foundation. In his current diatribe, Mr. Pitts blasts what he sees as minority rule in the country and cites gerrymandering. Perhaps he should take a careful look at Maryland political direction which does not even come close to any degree of bipartisanship or representation owing to the overwhelming veto power of the legislature.

One could ask, what does it matter as to whether we have a governor from the minority party? The recent slate of vetoes would suggest — not much! And with those recent vetoes which will likely result in more creative taxation, Maryland’s moniker as “California of the East” is fittingly solidified.

Michael Vance Ernest Sr., Catonsville

