In Baltimore, opera is big and getting bigger | READER COMMENTARY

Welcome, Maestro Jonathon Heyward, to Baltimore, an opera-lovin’ town! We love that the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s new music director wants to “invest in the art form” (”Soloists, opera and community: BSO announces details of Jonathon Heyward’s first season as music director in Baltimore,” Feb. 27). We here at Opera Baltimore have been doing that for nearly 15 years now, and, of course, when it comes to opera, more is always better.

But don’t believe them when they say that “Baltimore has not had a major opera since 2009.” We’ve put on dozens of concert operas since a few singers and opera lovers started Baltimore Concert Opera 14 years ago. We moved to the big stage last year with our sold-out “Barber of Seville” (orchestra, sets, costumes — the whole shebang) so we had to change our name to Opera Baltimore to reflect our widening range. Please come see our fully-staged “La traviata” later this month, but get your tickets soon as the good seats are nearly gone. You see, Opera Baltimore has a big problem — because our performances nearly always sell out, we often don’t have enough tickets to go around!

So, who are the “three small [opera] companies,” The Baltimore Sun’s Mary Carole McCauley referred to in her article? She couldn’t have put us in that group — we’re big. If you can’t make it to our Giuseppe Verdi production, we’re doing Charles Gounod’s “Faust” in concert form next month in our home, the 200-seat ballroom of the Garrett-Jacobs Mansion. Have you been yet? Gorgeous! I call it Baltimore’s own Downton Abbey. But you’re a busy guy, so you may have to make do with a visit to one of the Pratt Library branches to see our exhibit on West Baltimore’s own diva, Anne Wiggins Brown, the Black soprano for whom George Gershwin wrote the role of Bess in “Porgy and Bess.” If you time it right, you may catch one of the pop-up vocal recitals that accompanies the exhibit. It’s all part of our civic practice programming this year, funded by a grant from Opera America, the national opera organization.

Did I tell you about our school programs? We received another nice grant from the Baltimore National Heritage Area that’s allowed us to develop a school program that we’ve done for 1,500 kids in just the past two months. Oh, I almost forgot our several-times-a-year opera socials, Thirsty Thursdays, with wine tastings paired with opera arias. What could be more fun?

Well, there’s too much opera to put in just one letter, so do visit our website: www.operabaltimore.org. Again, welcome to Baltimore! See you at the opera!

— Francis M. Mondimore, Baltimore

The writer is secretary on the board of directors of Opera Baltimore.

