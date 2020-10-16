Online learning can be a challenge, but we must find ways to cope | READER COMMENTARY

Online learning is not every parents' top choice in educating their children, but during this pandemic it is the only choice for some. Keeping parents aware of health issues involved with online learning is important in keeping our children healthy, happy and safe in these uncertain times. Reporter Hallie Miller is doing her part in helping keep parents informed about the health risk associated with online learning. I hope her and other reporters at The Baltimore Sun keep the articles coming. Online learning is just one of many things that could possibly be around for a while and knowing the possible health risk associated with online learning and how to overcome them is extremely important for the well-being of our children.