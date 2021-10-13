Should Omar be coming for Ravens on a regular basis? | READER COMMENTARY

I loved the late actor Michael K. Williams, the character of Omar he portrayed and “The Wire,” and I am a huge Ravens fan. I understand the drama and theater of it all. But playing Omar’s trademark whistle sends the wrong message about Baltimore (”How the Ravens brought Michael K. Williams’ Omar whistle to M&T Bank Stadium — and not for the last time, either,” Oct. 7).
Just think about how networks like ESPN provide a national audience with stunning photos of the Inner Harbor and other Baltimore landmarks as it did for a recent the Monday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts. Why have those images undermined by again honoring an admittedly talented actor who died of a drug overdose and played a shotgun-toting thug on a show about the worst of our city? Why do that to ourselves?
Jamie Kendrick, Havre de Grace
