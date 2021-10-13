xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Should Omar be coming for Ravens on a regular basis? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 13, 2021 12:42 PM
The Baltimore Ravens, reacting to a fan's suggestion, played Omar whistling as a tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams of "The Wire" fame before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
The Baltimore Ravens, reacting to a fan's suggestion, played Omar whistling as a tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams of "The Wire" fame before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

I loved the late actor Michael K. Williams, the character of Omar he portrayed and “The Wire,” and I am a huge Ravens fan. I understand the drama and theater of it all. But playing Omar’s trademark whistle sends the wrong message about Baltimore (”How the Ravens brought Michael K. Williams’ Omar whistle to M&T Bank Stadium — and not for the last time, either,” Oct. 7).

Just think about how networks like ESPN provide a national audience with stunning photos of the Inner Harbor and other Baltimore landmarks as it did for a recent the Monday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts. Why have those images undermined by again honoring an admittedly talented actor who died of a drug overdose and played a shotgun-toting thug on a show about the worst of our city? Why do that to ourselves?

Jamie Kendrick, Havre de Grace

