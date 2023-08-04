O’Malley’s history with state pensions make him a good SSA pick | READER COMMENTARY

Martin O'Malley, left, former Maryland governor and former 2016 presidential hopeful, listens during panel discussion at the National Press Club, May 6, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS)

As a union guy, pensions are sacred. I remember Gov. Martin O’Malley’s and the Maryland General Assembly’s pension reform measures (”Here’s how Martin O’Malley talked about Social Security before President Biden tapped him to lead it,” Aug. 2).

Even in a blue state, the bill had come due. The actions taken kept a defined benefit (the only real pension) in place. In retrospect, O’Malley made some unpopular but necessary decisions.

As a longtime union president at the Social Security Administration and an AFL-CIO executive board member, I have confidence in O’Malley to provide the leadership Social Security desperately needs.

— John Gage, Baltimore

The writer is a national president emeritus of the American Federation of Government Employees.

